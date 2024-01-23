How To Draw Physical Map Of India; 7 Tips
23 Jan, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Step 1- Prepare your tools- Before you plunge into it, you must make sure that you have everything you need at your fingertips.
Step 2- Sketch that outline and kick things off by penciling in India's outline.
Step 3- Let's trace the border. Your first stroke would be the Indian border and then build upon it.
Step 4- Trace Indian rivers. Now onto rivers. Remember to map prominent ones like Ganges, Brahmaputra and Yamuna.
Step 5- Draw Indian mountain ranges- Next, focus on the mountain ranges.
Step 6- Do the state demarcation and labeling properly.
Step 7- Addition of spice- Throw in some extra elements to your map to make it more enriching.
