How To Identify Fake Gold At Home

Put our gold jewellery close to a magnet and if it is attracted to the magnet, then it may not be the real gold.
Drag your gold along the surface of the ceramic plate and if you notice a black streak on the place, then it is not real gold.
You can identify the authenticity of a gold by looking for a hallmark or other authenticity marks on it.
Drop few drops of nitric acid on the scraped part of jewellery and if the colour does not change at all, it is probably pure gold.
Drop a few drops of vinegar on the gold jewellery and if the colour of the gold is changed, then it is not real one.
