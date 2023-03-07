How To Identify Fake Gold At Home

Manmath Nayak

Take Magnet Test

Put our gold jewellery close to a magnet and if it is attracted to the magnet, then it may not be the real gold.

Ceramic Plate Test

Drag your gold along the surface of the ceramic plate and if you notice a black streak on the place, then it is not real gold.

Hallmark Test

You can identify the authenticity of a gold by looking for a hallmark or other authenticity marks on it.

Nitric Acid Test

Drop few drops of nitric acid on the scraped part of jewellery and if the colour does not change at all, it is probably pure gold.

Vinegar Test

Drop a few drops of vinegar on the gold jewellery and if the colour of the gold is changed, then it is not real one.

