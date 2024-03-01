How Will Gurgaon's New Railway Station Look Like - AI Generated Photos
01 Mar, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
PM Modi laid the foundation stone for revamping the Gurgaon Railway Station.
This revamping is being done under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
The building's design is all about the local culture, heritage and the architecture.
There will be modern facilities for passengers with universal access to the railway station.
The project cost of the Gurgaon Railway Station is estimated to be about Rs 300 crore and it will be based on G+8 design.
The construction includes that of the main station building with the ground floor, eight floors and a roof plaza.
The roof plaza will work as a connection between both sides of the track and will thus provide access from both primary, secondary sides.
External development includes canopies, green spaces, entry and exit from the road and pick-up and drop points.
A dedicated multi-level car parking is also on the plan with state-of-art security systems.
