Hyderabad Liberation Day: 10 Interesting Facts

13 Mar, 2024

Ishaan Srivastava

Hyderabad Liberation Day commemorates the liberation of Hyderabad on September 17, 1948, through 'Operation Polo,' which integrated the region into the Indian Union

Operation Polo was initiated by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India, to annex Hyderabad into the Indian Union after a military operation against the Nizam's rule

There had been a longstanding demand from the people of the region to officially celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day to honor the martyrs and instill patriotism in the youth

The Razakars, a paramilitary force under the Nizam's rule, resisted Hyderabad's merger with India and committed atrocities, leading to a violent struggle for liberation

The military action on September 17, 1948, led to the official merger of Hyderabad into the Union of India after defeating the Razakars and securing independence for the region

Hyderabad was one of the last princely states to integrate with India post-independence, with significant geopolitical importance due to its size and strategic location

Sardar Patel played a crucial role in orchestrating the integration of princely states like Hyderabad into independent India, ensuring unity and territorial integrity

The Telangana rebellion against oppressive feudal systems and Razakar dominance played a pivotal role in setting the stage for Hyderabad's liberation struggle

Initially signed to maintain peace, the Standstill Agreement between India and Hyderabad was violated by escalating violence and non-compliance, leading to military intervention

The liberation of Hyderabad saw massive public support with chants of 'Vande Mataram,' symbolizing a people's movement for freedom and integration with India

