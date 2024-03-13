Hyderabad Liberation Day: 10 Interesting Facts
13 Mar, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Hyderabad Liberation Day commemorates the liberation of Hyderabad on September 17, 1948, through 'Operation Polo,' which integrated the region into the Indian Union
Operation Polo was initiated by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India, to annex Hyderabad into the Indian Union after a military operation against the Nizam's rule
There had been a longstanding demand from the people of the region to officially celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day to honor the martyrs and instill patriotism in the youth
The Razakars, a paramilitary force under the Nizam's rule, resisted Hyderabad's merger with India and committed atrocities, leading to a violent struggle for liberation
The military action on September 17, 1948, led to the official merger of Hyderabad into the Union of India after defeating the Razakars and securing independence for the region
Hyderabad was one of the last princely states to integrate with India post-independence, with significant geopolitical importance due to its size and strategic location
Sardar Patel played a crucial role in orchestrating the integration of princely states like Hyderabad into independent India, ensuring unity and territorial integrity
The Telangana rebellion against oppressive feudal systems and Razakar dominance played a pivotal role in setting the stage for Hyderabad's liberation struggle
Initially signed to maintain peace, the Standstill Agreement between India and Hyderabad was violated by escalating violence and non-compliance, leading to military intervention
The liberation of Hyderabad saw massive public support with chants of 'Vande Mataram,' symbolizing a people's movement for freedom and integration with India
