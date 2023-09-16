IAS Tina Dabi and IAS Pradeep Gawande are the famous IAS Power Couple on Social Media
15 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
IAS officer Tina Dabi married a fellow officer Dr Pradeep Gawande.
As per reports, the power couple welcomed their first child on Friday.The IAS couple welcomed a baby boy on September 15.
Tina Dabi frequently offers her Instagram followers glimpses into both her professional and personal life.
Recently, IAS Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande celebrated their baby shower.
Check glimpses from IAS Tina Dabi’s baby shower
IAS Tina Dabi and her husband can be seen cutting cake together.
2015 IAS topper Tina Dabi looked simply pretty in a mustard yellow suit as she posed for a picture with her husband Pradeep Gawande.
"Love, light and laughter. Tina’s baby shower," IAS Ria Dabi wrote on Instagram.
Baby shower, cakes, cards and gifts!
Inside PICS from IAS Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande's baby shower.
IAS Ria Dabi shares glimpses from IAS Tina Dabi’s baby shower
IAS Ria Dabi can been seen with her husband IPS officer Manish Kumar.
Ria Dabi, the younger sister of 2015 UPSC Civil Services topper Tina Dabi, cracked the UPSC examination 2020 in her first attempt.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Highest Paying Engineering Jobs In India