Dense fog To Blanket 4 States Over Next Few Days

IMD predicts dense fog to persist in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

23 Dec, 2022

Jigyasa Sahay

Fog Warning As Winter Unfolds

Weather agency forecasted dense fog in Rajasthan, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand for next 2-3 days

23 Dec, 2022

Cold wave likely to prevail in these states over Chirstmas

Weather agency has predicted this Punjab and Haryana from 25th-27 and Saurashtra and Kutch during 24-25 December

23 Dec, 2022

Cold Days ahead in these places!

Moderate to severe cold day conditions is forecasted for Punjab, Haryana and west and east Uttar Pradesh for the next 2 days.

23 Dec, 2022

Rainfall To Lash Southern India

Heavy downpour predicted in Tamil Nadu, Kerala over December 25-26

23 Dec, 2022

Fishermen Warning Issued

In view of squally weather over south west Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and seas of Lakshadweep IMD has advised fisherman to not venture into these areas

23 Dec, 2022

