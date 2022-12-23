IMD predicts dense fog to persist in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh
23 Dec, 2022
Weather agency forecasted dense fog in Rajasthan, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand for next 2-3 days
23 Dec, 2022
Weather agency has predicted this Punjab and Haryana from 25th-27 and Saurashtra and Kutch during 24-25 December
23 Dec, 2022
Moderate to severe cold day conditions is forecasted for Punjab, Haryana and west and east Uttar Pradesh for the next 2 days.
23 Dec, 2022
Heavy downpour predicted in Tamil Nadu, Kerala over December 25-26
23 Dec, 2022
In view of squally weather over south west Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and seas of Lakshadweep IMD has advised fisherman to not venture into these areas
23 Dec, 2022
