13 Dec, 2022
India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rainfall will hit the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep on Tuesday, December 13.
13 Dec, 2022
Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema today
13 Dec, 2022
A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast and adjoining East central Arabian Sea around December 13.
13 Dec, 2022
Isolated heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over south peninsular India during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter.
13 Dec, 2022
Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep area on December 13
13 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!