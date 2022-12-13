Heavy Rainfall to Lash Sourthern States Today

13 Dec, 2022

Rajashree Seal

Heavy rain alert issued for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rainfall will hit the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep on Tuesday, December 13.

13 Dec, 2022

Light to moderate rainfall to hit southern states

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema today

13 Dec, 2022

IMD warns low-pressure area formation

A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast and adjoining East central Arabian Sea around December 13.

13 Dec, 2022

Isolated Heavy Rainfall

Isolated heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over south peninsular India during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter.

13 Dec, 2022

IMD advises fishermen not to venture into sea

Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep area on December 13

13 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Layoff Continues: THIS Online Education Company For IT Professionals Sacks 400 Employees

 Find Out More