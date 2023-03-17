Rainfall, Thunderstorm Predicted For These States From March 16-20

17 Mar, 2023

Anurag Kumar

Orange Alert For Northeastern States

The IMD issued an orange alert in all states of the northeastern region, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until March 17.

17 Mar, 2023

Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh To Witness Rains, Thunderstorm

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds of up to 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

17 Mar, 2023

Forecast For MP, West Bengal, Sikkim, Telangana

Lightning, hail, and gusty winds of up to 30-40 kmph expected over Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Telangana.

17 Mar, 2023

IMD Alert For Maharashtra, J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh

Lightning and hail is expected over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.

17 Mar, 2023

Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh

Isolated hailstorm activity also likely over northeast Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on 16th & 17th.

17 Mar, 2023

IMD rains alert

17 Mar, 2023

IMD Issues Advisory For Several States

Rainfall along with thunderstorms/hail storms likely across India during 16th-20th March, 2023. The IMD in its advisory asked people to avoid travel, be indoors as much as possible and unplug all electronic appliances.

17 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sonakshi Sinha Radiates Sunshine Magic in New Pics

 Find Out More