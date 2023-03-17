17 Mar, 2023
The IMD issued an orange alert in all states of the northeastern region, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until March 17.
Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds of up to 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.
Lightning, hail, and gusty winds of up to 30-40 kmph expected over Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Telangana.
Lightning and hail is expected over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.
Isolated hailstorm activity also likely over northeast Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on 16th & 17th.
Rainfall along with thunderstorms/hail storms likely across India during 16th-20th March, 2023. The IMD in its advisory asked people to avoid travel, be indoors as much as possible and unplug all electronic appliances.
