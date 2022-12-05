IMD Sounds Orange Alert

Due to intensifying of cyclonic storm that would reach the Bay of Bengal by December 8, few states have been cautioned with heavy rainfall.

Jigyasa Sahay

Heavy Rainfall In THESE Places

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining southern Andhra Pradesh

Rainfall Warning In These Places Too

Moderate to very heavy falls very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 5 December and 6 December. Heavy rainfall likely to commence over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from 7 December mid-night

Temperatures To Drop Here

According to latest IMD forecast, Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C likely over Maharashtra during next 3 days and rise by 2-3°C thereafter.

The weather department has said that the minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 8-10°C over North West and Central India during next 4-5 days.

