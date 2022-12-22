Severe cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and west UP during the same period
22 Dec, 2022
The temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4°C over central India and Maharashtra between 22 to 28 December
22 Dec, 2022
Light isolated rainfall activity is very likely over rest parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh
22 Dec, 2022
IMD has predicted a fall in minimum temperature 2-4°C over Gujarat State during 22 to 28 December.
22 Dec, 2022
Moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over south coastal Tamil Nadu on 25 and 26 December
22 Dec, 2022
Moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over south Kerala on 26 December
22 Dec, 2022
