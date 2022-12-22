Severe cold day conditions

Severe cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and west UP during the same period

22 Dec, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

Minimum temperature prediction

The temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4°C over central India and Maharashtra between 22 to 28 December

22 Dec, 2022

Light Isolated Rainfall Activity

Light isolated rainfall activity is very likely over rest parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh

22 Dec, 2022

Cold wave in This State

IMD has predicted a fall in minimum temperature 2-4°C over Gujarat State during 22 to 28 December.

22 Dec, 2022

Heavy Rainfall

Moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over south coastal Tamil Nadu on 25 and 26 December

22 Dec, 2022

Rainfall in Kerala

Moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over south Kerala on 26 December

22 Dec, 2022

