Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall till December 13 in parts of Mumbai, Thane and surrounding areas.

12 Dec, 2022

Snigdha Choudhury

Delhi

IMD forecast has predicted that the temperature in Delhi may drop to around 6 degrees Celsius by December 17.

12 Dec, 2022

Yellow alert

The IMD has issued 'yellow' alert for Nashik, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Jalna, Satara, Beed, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur districts.

12 Dec, 2022

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, moderate rainfall has been predicted till December 14 (Wednesday).

12 Dec, 2022

Fog conditions

Shallow to moderate fog is likely over parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab over the next two days.

12 Dec, 2022

