Cold Wave Condition In 3 States

IMD predicts cold wave condition in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Northern Rajasthan for over next 3 days.

16 Dec, 2022

Jigyasa Sahay

Fishermen Warning

IMD warns fisherfolk to not venture into the South Andaman Sea, South east and west of Bay of Bengal On December 16, 17

16 Dec, 2022

Fog Persists

Reduced visibility due to fog was reported in Bihar, Himachal, Punjab, Uttarakhand and few other places.

16 Dec, 2022

Deep Depression

Heavy to light rainfall is expected in Nicobar Islands on December 17

16 Dec, 2022

No Going out in sea till December 17

Fishermen have been warned to not go into the West central and southwest Arabian sea

16 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: ISRO Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy, Last Date, Qualification

 Find Out More