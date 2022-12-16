IMD predicts cold wave condition in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Northern Rajasthan for over next 3 days.
IMD warns fisherfolk to not venture into the South Andaman Sea, South east and west of Bay of Bengal On December 16, 17
Reduced visibility due to fog was reported in Bihar, Himachal, Punjab, Uttarakhand and few other places.
Heavy to light rainfall is expected in Nicobar Islands on December 17
Fishermen have been warned to not go into the West central and southwest Arabian sea
