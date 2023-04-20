IMD Predicts Heavy Rain For These States

20 Apr, 2023

Manmath Nayak

The IMD has predicted light rain for some states in North India from April 18-20.

IMD has forecast thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh from April 21 to 22.

According to the IMD forecast, there is a possibility of drizzle in Delhi on Thursday.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning on April 20-21.

The IMD predicted thunderstorms with rain at some places in Jaipur and Bharatpur.

