IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Bihar, Northeast
18 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD said widespread rainfall and thunderstorms likely over northeast region for next five days.
The IMD said very heavy rain is likely to occur in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Neamatighat in upper Assam's Jorhat district recorded 8 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours.
The IMD has on Thursday issued a 'yellow warning' of rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya.
The IMD said light to moderate rainfall will occur in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for Bihar from May 17-20.
The Patna Meteorological Centre issued advisory for farmers, warning of heavy rainfall in the state.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IPL: How Can RCB Qualify for the Playoffs?