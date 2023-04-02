South India

The IMD has predicted isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 5 days. (Photo: Pixabay)

02 Apr, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

Jammu and Kashmir

Several places in Jammu and Kashmir will experience light to moderate intermittent rainfall from April 3-April 6 due to western difference. (Photo: Pixabay)

02 Apr, 2023

Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana

Parts of Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, are likely to experience rain till April 5. (Photo: AFP)

02 Apr, 2023

Heatwave alert

A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said. (Photo: PTI)

02 Apr, 2023

Delhi

The weather office has predicted partly cloudy skies with very light rains and thundershowers at isolated places in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

02 Apr, 2023

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

Several areas of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are likely to witness rainfall till April 5, the IMD said. (Photo: Pixabay)

02 Apr, 2023

