The low-pressure area that lies over the Bay of Bengal will concentrate into a Depression on 6 December and further intensify into a cyclonic storm tomorrow.
06 Dec, 2022
Light/moderate rainfall are predicted at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 6 December.
06 Dec, 2022
On Cyclone Sitrang, the India Meteorological Department on Monday said it will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. (File Photo)
06 Dec, 2022
Fishermen have been advised nor to go out in the sea for the next couple of days.
06 Dec, 2022
Heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and adjoining areas off south coastal Andhra Pradesh on 8th December.
06 Dec, 2022
