Cold wave forecast has been issued in Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Rajasthan from December 18 to 20.
19 Dec, 2022
Due to increasing cold in the morning in the capital Delhi, a significant drop in the minimum temperature has been recorded.
19 Dec, 2022
Rain has been predicted in Madhya Maharashtra including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rayalseema, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh.
19 Dec, 2022
A forecast of further increase of cold has been issued in the coming times due to snowfall
19 Dec, 2022
The first triple-dip La Niña of the 21st century is set to affect temperature and precipitation patterns.
19 Dec, 2022
