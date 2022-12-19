Cold Wave In These States

Cold wave forecast has been issued in Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Rajasthan from December 18 to 20.

19 Dec, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

Yellow Alert of Cold Wave

Due to increasing cold in the morning in the capital Delhi, a significant drop in the minimum temperature has been recorded.

19 Dec, 2022

Rain Forecast in These Areas

Rain has been predicted in Madhya Maharashtra including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rayalseema, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh.

19 Dec, 2022

Chances of Extreme Cold

A forecast of further increase of cold has been issued in the coming times due to snowfall

19 Dec, 2022

Triple-Dip La Nina Alert

The first triple-dip La Niña of the 21st century is set to affect temperature and precipitation patterns.

19 Dec, 2022

