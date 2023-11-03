Check Weather Update Today
03 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD predicted heavy rains for three states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka till November 6.
Weather office said heavy rainfall will lash Tamil Nadu, Kerala-Mahe and South Interior Karnataka from November 3.
A weak Western disturbance will influence will cause rainfall in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from November 3.
Heavy rainfall has also been predicted for Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the next few days.
IMD has issued orange alert for Idukki district, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall in Kerala.
Yellow alert has also been issued for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram.
Locals in these Kerala districts have been asked to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.
IMD has precited rainfall in the range of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in next 24 hours in Kerala.
In Tamil Nadu, several districts such as Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Nilgiris will witness heavy rainfall.
In Karnataka, some districts such as Chikmagalur, Hassan and Kodagu will witness heavy rainfall.
