07 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD has predicted rainfall for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Punjab from November 7.
IMD said a fresh western disturbance will influence North India, which is likely to bring rainfall in many states.
No significant weather changes are expected in the rest of the country during next five days.
IMD has predicted widespread rainfall across parts of South India from November 7.
The weather forecast indicated a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu and nearby regions.
A low pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea around November 8.
IMD said heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over south India till November 8.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Karnataka and Kerala during the past 24 hours.
The Met Department on Sunday sounded an orange alert for heavy rainfall for several districts of Kerala.
Heavy rainfall is predicted for Rajasthan on November 8 and 9 and over Punjab on November 9.
