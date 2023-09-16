IMD Weather Forecast: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Predicted In These States
16 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Check IMD Latest Weather Update to know which states are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over West, East, South-West and South-East Madhya Pradesh on September 15-17; Heavy rainfall, similar weather in Chhattisgarh on Sept 19
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected Central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa and Gujarat region between Sept 15-19
Isolated heavy falls predicted over Uttarakhand on September 15-17
Heavy rainfall in Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and South west UP between Sept 15-16
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over East Rajasthan on September 16-17
Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfalls very likely over Odisha on September 18-19
Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during September 16-18
Heavy rainfall predicted over Coastal Karnataka on September 16
Heavy rainfall activity very likely over Assam and Meghalaya on September 18-19
Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur may witness heavy rainfall during September 17-19
