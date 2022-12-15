Cold wave conditions Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and north Rajasthan are very likely to prevail during 16 - 18 December
15 Dec, 2022
The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius
15 Dec, 2022
Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by about 2°C likely over Northwest India during 24 hours and no significant change thereafter.
15 Dec, 2022
Moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 15 and 16 December.
15 Dec, 2022
The weather department has said that the minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 8-10°C over North West and Central India during next 4-5 days.
15 Dec, 2022
