Minimum Temperature

Cold wave conditions Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and north Rajasthan are very likely to prevail during 16 - 18 December

15 Dec, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

Delhi weather update

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius

15 Dec, 2022

Temperature in North India

Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by about 2°C likely over Northwest India during 24 hours and no significant change thereafter.

15 Dec, 2022

Low Pressure over Bay of Bengal

Moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 15 and 16 December.

15 Dec, 2022

The weather department has said that the minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 8-10°C over North West and Central India during next 4-5 days.

The weather department has said that the minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 8-10°C over North West and Central India during next 4-5 days.

15 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Malaika Arora Makes an Elegant Statement in Ivory Gown Worth Rs 3 Lakh

 Find Out More