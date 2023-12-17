Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These States

17 Dec, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Intense rainfall activity predicted over extreme south Peninsular India till 18 December.

Heavy rains predicted in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshdweep during the next two days.

Heavy rains in Tirunelveli created flood-like situations in the area.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari

Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu will witness heavy rains

IMD issued an orange alert in four districts of Kerala predicting isolated very heavy rains.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts were placed under the Orange Alert

Thunderstorm warning accompanied with heavy rains will hit Kerala on 18 December

Light rainfall/snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan Muzaffarabad

Dense fog in isolated pockets over north Punjab and north Haryana during morning

