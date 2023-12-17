Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These States
17 Dec, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Intense rainfall activity predicted over extreme south Peninsular India till 18 December.
Heavy rains predicted in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshdweep during the next two days.
Heavy rains in Tirunelveli created flood-like situations in the area.
Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari
Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu will witness heavy rains
IMD issued an orange alert in four districts of Kerala predicting isolated very heavy rains.
Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts were placed under
the Orange Alert
Thunderstorm warning accompanied with heavy rains will hit Kerala on 18 December
Light rainfall/snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan Muzaffarabad
Dense fog in isolated pockets over north Punjab and north Haryana during morning
