IMD Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rainfall In THESE States
06 Jul, 2023
The met department has predicted heavy rainfall over Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and most places in southern India.
Moderate to heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight and the weather department has issued an 'orange' alert, predicting more heavy showers in the city on Thursday, as per the local civic body.
According to the Met department, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over all the districts of Coastal Karnataka.
Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Belagavi, Dharwad districts of North Interior Karnataka and over Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga districts of South Interior Karnataka. However, only light rain is possible over the capital city of Bengaluru during the next two days.
The Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai predicted heavy rainfall over the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts of Tamilnadu during the next 24 hours.
According to the IMD, Gujarat is very likely to witness extemely heavy downpour on July 7 and July 8. Light to Moderate rain/thundershowers very likely at a few places in all the districts of Gujarat region, Saurashtra-Kutch and in Diu, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli during the next 5 days, said IMD.
Heavy rainfall alert for Bihar, Odisha Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next 5 days. Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur are also very likely to witness heavy falls in the next 2 days
In Rajasthan, Heavy rainfall is likely at Isolated places over Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Nagaur, and Jhalawar during the next 24 hours. Thunderstorms with lightning are predicted over Jaipur, Ajmer, and Alwar.
