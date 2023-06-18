IMD Predicts Heavy To Light Rain In These States (Photo: Pixabay)
18 Jun, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
Heavy rainfall has been predicted in Rajasthan as cyclone biparjoy has moved in the form of a deep depression in the southern part of the state. (Photo: Unsplash)
The southern part of Uttar Pradesh will receive rainfall for two-three days, the IMD said on Sunday.
There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh on June 19, the IMD said.
Due to the winds coming from the Arabian Sea, Delhi-NCR will witness light rain, the weather department said. (Photo: Pixabay)
The IMD has sounded a "red" alert for Jalore and Barmer in Rajasthan. (Photo: Unsplash)
Very heavy rains are likely in Jodhpur, Pali and Sirohi while Jaisalmer, Rajsamand, Udaipur and Dungarpur districts may receive heavy rains. (Photo: Freepik)
The remnant of cyclone Biparjoy help the monsoon advance over east India currently in the grip of a severe heat wave, meteorologists said. (Photo: Pixabay)
The IMD had predicted a delay in the monsoon onset over Kerala. (Photo: Pixabay)
The rain-bearing system usually reaches Delhi by June 27. (Photo: Unsplash)
Heatwave will continue in Bihar, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh for the next two-three days, the IMD said. (Photo: Unsplash)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IMD Issues Heatwave Alert For These States