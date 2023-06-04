Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds predicted over most places of Delhi
04 Jun, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also receive moderate-intensity rain today.
Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain over NCR
Moderate rain predicted over Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Sonipat, Rohtak, Aurangabad (Haryana)
The maximum temperature in Rajasthan is expected to rise by 2-5 degrees Celsius next week
Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala on 5th June
Heavy Rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 3rd-6th June.
Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm likely over Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during next 5 days.
Max temperatures by 4-6°C very likely over plains of Northwest India during next 5 days
Heat wave conditions very likely to continue over Bihar and West Bengal during 3rd-7th June
