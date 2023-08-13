Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh on 13th & 14th
13 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Uttarakhand on August 13 and 14.
Heavy rainfall over Punjab & Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh on 13th & 14th
Isolated very heavy rainfall is predicted over Sub-Himalaya West Bengal and Sikkim on August 13.
Heavy rainfall activity is likely over Arunachal Pradesh
Rainfall activity expected over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till August 17.
Isolated heavy rainfall activity likely over Assam & Meghalaya till August 17
Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Assam and Meghalaya on Sunday.
Rainfall warning over Central, West and South India
Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over East Madhya Pradesh
Moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely Chhattisgarh on 16th & 17th August
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Forts Built By British In India