Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These States

21 Nov, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

IMD predicted significant rainfall over several regions in South India.

Isolated very heavy rainfall forecasted over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on November 22-23.

Kerala and Mahe are anticipated to witness similar weather patterns from November 21-24.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to have rainfall

South Interior Karnataka is projected to experience light to moderate rainfall

Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal

Heavy rainfall likely over Pune and its surrounding areas from November 24 to 27

Due to a strong easterly wave, there is a high likelihood of rain over Maharashtra

Moderate rain in districts of Konkan-Goa, Marathwada

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 9 Jewels of Akbar's Court

 Find Out More