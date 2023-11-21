Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These States
21 Nov, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD predicted significant rainfall over several regions in South India.
Isolated very heavy rainfall forecasted over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on November 22-23.
Kerala and Mahe are anticipated to witness similar weather patterns from November 21-24.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to have rainfall
South Interior Karnataka is projected to experience light to moderate rainfall
Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal
Heavy rainfall likely over Pune and its surrounding areas from November 24 to 27
Due to a strong easterly wave, there is a high likelihood of rain over Maharashtra
Moderate rain in districts of Konkan-Goa, Marathwada
