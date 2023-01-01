Minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to be below normal over many parts of central India
01 Jan, 2023
Temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to be below normal over adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India
01 Jan, 2023
IMD predicted monthly rainfall for January 2023 over Northwest India
01 Jan, 2023
IMD predicted rainfall in East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh
01 Jan, 2023
Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during January 2023 is most likely to be below normal
01 Jan, 2023
During January 2023, monthly minimum temperatures are most likely to be below-normal over many parts of central India
01 Jan, 2023
Above normal to normal minimum temperatures are most likely over southern parts of south Peninsula, many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest India.
01 Jan, 2023
Monthly maximum temperatures for January 2023 are likely below normal over many parts of central and peninsular India.
01 Jan, 2023
Thanks For Reading!