Central India Temperature

Minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to be below normal over many parts of central India

01 Jan, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Below Normal Temperature Over These Areas

Temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to be below normal over adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India

01 Jan, 2023

IMD Predicts Rainfall

IMD predicted monthly rainfall for January 2023 over Northwest India

01 Jan, 2023

Rainfall in These Areas/ States

IMD predicted rainfall in East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh

01 Jan, 2023

Rainfall in India

Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during January 2023 is most likely to be below normal

01 Jan, 2023

Minimum Temp Prediction

During January 2023, monthly minimum temperatures are most likely to be below-normal over many parts of central India

01 Jan, 2023

Above Normal Minimum Temperature

Above normal to normal minimum temperatures are most likely over southern parts of south Peninsula, many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest India.

01 Jan, 2023

Minimum Temperature in India

Monthly maximum temperatures for January 2023 are likely below normal over many parts of central and peninsular India.

01 Jan, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anushka Sharma Adds Glamour in Sultry Black Halter Neck Plunging Neckline Top, See Pics From Dubai

 Find Out More