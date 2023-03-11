IMD Update: Heatwaves Likely From March to May

11 Mar, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Heatwave in These States

Heatwaves are likely in most parts of India, except for the northeastern States, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and coastal Karnataka.

Below Normal Rainfall

Below normal rainfall is most likely over most areas of northwest India, predicts IMD

La Nina conditions

Currently, La Nina conditions— or below normal temperatures— are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region.

Mumbai Weather

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city predicted a heat wave in Mumbai on March 11.

Delhi Weather

IMD has predicted rainfall and thunderstorms in Delhi for the next seven days.

