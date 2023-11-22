Heavy Rainfall in These States

22 Nov, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Heavy rains will continue to lash several parts of Kerala

IMD issued an orange alert in two districts of Kerala.

IMD issued the orange alert for the day in the districts of Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

Yellow alert in all the remaining districts, except Kannur and Kasaragod, of Kerala

IMD predicted cyclonic circulations over Tamil Nadu

Cyclone to cause moderate to medium rainfall in Kerala during the next five days.

Rainfall is expected over south Peninsular India during the next two to three days

Wet spell over Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan between November 25 and 27

Rainfall is expected in parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Light rainfall predicted over Western Himalayan Region and plains of Northwest India

