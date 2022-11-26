Cold Wave To Prevail

According to IMD, coldwave will continue in isolated parts in East Rajasthan for next two days

26 Nov, 2022

Jigyasa Sahay

Minimum Temperature likely to remain stable

There will not be any significant change in minimum temperature in most parts of country over the next 5 days

26 Nov, 2022

Shallow To Moderate Fog

For next two in isolated pockets - Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura

26 Nov, 2022

The weather department informed that the low pressure area will move convert into a Depression and move towards Tamil Nadu

26 Nov, 2022

Cyclonic Circulation

It now lies over East central Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea

26 Nov, 2022

