According to IMD, coldwave will continue in isolated parts in East Rajasthan for next two days
26 Nov, 2022
There will not be any significant change in minimum temperature in most parts of country over the next 5 days
26 Nov, 2022
For next two in isolated pockets - Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura
26 Nov, 2022
The weather department informed that the low pressure area will move convert into a Depression and move towards Tamil Nadu
26 Nov, 2022
It now lies over East central Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea
26 Nov, 2022
