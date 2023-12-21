IMD Weather Update: Rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

21 Dec, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

IMD predicted Light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu

Several districts battered by heavy rainfall which has disrupted normal life in Tamil Nadu

Light to moderate rainfall predicted in Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep

Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over south Kerala, Mahe

Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Lakshadweep

Isolated light rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-

Isolated light rainfall/snowfall likely over Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad

Isolated light rainfall/snowfall likely over Himachal Pradesh during December 22-24

Isolated light rainfall/snowfall likely over north Punjab, north Haryana and Uttarakhand

Dense fog warning in several states including Haryana, Punjab, Assam

Dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kalyan Banerjee's Education Qualification, Net Worth

 Find Out More