IMD Weather Update: Rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala
21 Dec, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD predicted Light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu
Several districts battered by heavy rainfall which has disrupted normal life in Tamil Nadu
Light to moderate rainfall predicted in Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep
Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over south Kerala, Mahe
Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Lakshadweep
Isolated light rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-
Isolated light rainfall/snowfall likely over Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad
Isolated light rainfall/snowfall likely over Himachal Pradesh during December 22-24
Isolated light rainfall/snowfall likely over north Punjab, north Haryana and Uttarakhand
Dense fog warning in several states including Haryana, Punjab, Assam
Dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram
