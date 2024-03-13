IMD Weather Update: Rainfall Predicted In These UP Districts
13 Mar, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
IMD has issued weather forecast and has predicted rainfall in these districts of UP
The Weather department has predicted rainfall in some Districts of Western UP
Rain warning in Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar
Rain warning in Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur
Rain warning in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh
Rain warning in Mathura, Hathras, Bijnor, Amroha
Rain warning in Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Sambhal
The Met Department further forecasted light rainfall over Odisha from March 14 till March 17.
The regions of Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh likely to witness light rainfall
Light rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Nita Ambani Childhood Photos