IMD Weather Update: Rainfall Predicted In These UP Districts

13 Mar, 2024

Victor Dasgupta

IMD has issued weather forecast and has predicted rainfall in these districts of UP

The Weather department has predicted rainfall in some Districts of Western UP

Rain warning in Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar

Rain warning in Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur

Rain warning in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh

Rain warning in Mathura, Hathras, Bijnor, Amroha

Rain warning in Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Sambhal

The Met Department further forecasted light rainfall over Odisha from March 14 till March 17.

The regions of Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh likely to witness light rainfall

Light rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

