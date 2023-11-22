Heavy Rainfall in These States
22 Nov, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Heavy rains will continue to lash several parts of Kerala
IMD issued an orange alert in two districts of Kerala.
IMD issued the orange alert for the day in the districts of Idukki and Pathanamthitta.
Yellow alert in all the remaining districts, except Kannur and Kasaragod, of Kerala
IMD predicted cyclonic circulations over Tamil Nadu
Cyclone to cause moderate to medium rainfall in Kerala during the next five days.
Rainfall is expected over south Peninsular India during the next two to three days
Rainfall is expected over south Peninsular India during the next two to three days
Wet spell over Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan between November 25 and 27
Rainfall is expected in parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
Light rainfall predicted over Western Himalayan Region and plains of Northwest India
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Pyaar Ka Punchnama To Dhamaka: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of Kartik Aaryan