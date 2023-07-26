Weather Update: Red Alert for Parts of Maharashtra
26 Jul, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD sounded an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar districts
Red alert has been sounded for Ratnagiri
A red alert has also been forecast for Raigad and Sindhudurg districts.
Three out of seven lakes overflowing after the area received heavy rainfall over the past few days.
Vihar lake overflowed at 12.48 am on Wednesday.
The Tansa lake located in neighbouring Thane district followed suit at 4.35 am.
IMD issued an orange alert for six districts of Maharashtra till July 27
Mumbai received moderate to heavy rainfall from July 25 to July 26
Tulsi lake overflowed on July 20 following heavy rains in the city and suburbs.
The Powai lake in Mumbai started overflowing earlier this month.
Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts will all receive heavy to heavy rainfall till July 27.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kargil Vijay Diwas: 10 Must Read Books Showcasing Indian Army's Valour