Check IMD Weather Update Today
24 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Due to cyclone 'Hamoon,' the IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings for seven states till October 26.
IMD said Mizoram is expected to experience heavy rainfall on October 24.
Heavy rain is likely to persist in northeastern states on October 25 with a gradual decrease on October 26.
Assam and Meghalaya to witness heavy rains on October 24 and 25 as well.
Coastal districts in Odisha are likely to witness rainfall on October 24.
Coastal districts in West Bengal are also to experience rainfall in most areas on October 24.
IMD has issued a cautionary note to fishermen, advising them against venturing into the east-central and north Bay of Bengal.
Two cyclones - Hamoon and Tej – are brewing over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, triggered rains in several parts of Odisha and West Bengal.
The Odisha govt has asked all the district collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality.
In West Bengal, the Met department predicted thunderstorms in Medinipur, Kolkata and South 24 Parganas districts on Monday.
In Odisha, some districts such as Bhadrak, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur will receive heavy rainfall today.
