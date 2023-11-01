Check Weather Alert Today From IMD
01 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD has predicted heavy rains for several states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.
Weather office said Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka will witness heavy rains from November 3.
Under influence of feeble western disturbance, rainfall is expected in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.
No significant weather changes are likely over the rest of the country this week.
Himachal Pradesh is expected to experience clear weather in first week of November.
IMD said there is a high probability of isolated heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu on November 3.
Kerala will also witness heavy rainfall on November 3.
Weather office said there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in multiple regions.
IMD predicted heavy rains for Mahe, Puducherry, and Karaikal for a duration of five days.
Delhi will witness clear sky along with mist fog for some days.
Himachal’s air quality index is also predicted to stay within normal ranges.
