Check Uttar Pradesh Weather Update Today
02 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD has predicted heavy rains for Uttar Pradesh till October 6 and issued rain alert for several districts.
Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad are also likely to get heavy showers today.
Heavy rains also predicted for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, and Maharashtra.
West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Sikkim will also witness rainfall till October 6.
For Delhi, IMD said the sky will mainly be clear and maximum temperature is expected to be 35 degrees Celsius.
Andaman & Nicobar Islands will experience heavy rains on October 4 and 5.
Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh will witness heavy rains till October 5.
Chhattisgarh today will witness heavy rains, according to IMD forecast.
Light to moderate rainfall has also been predicted for some places in Kerala and Mahe on Monday.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Motivational Quotes by Sri Sathya Sai