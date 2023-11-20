Check Weather Update Today
20 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for Tamil Nadu and Kerala till November 23.
The weather office said strong northeasterly winds from Bay of Bengal towards southeast Peninsular India are prevailing in lower tropospheric levels.
The IMD said Coastal Andhra Pradesh is also expected to experience rainfall on November 21.
Karnataka is also likely to witness heavy rains from November 22-23.
The Met Office also said heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu on November 19, 22 and 23.
Kerala and Mahe may experience inclement weather conditions on November 22-23.
Minimum temperature is likely to settle at 12 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Monday.
IMD has predicted clear sky, and shallow to moderate fog in the coming week in Delhi.
Light rains lashed several parts of Chennai on Sunday.
Several areas in Chennai like Ramnad experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday.
A cyclonic circulation above Gulf of Mannar South in Tamil Nadu affects the weather situation.
South Tamil Nadu Ghats and certain areas of Delta region are expected to have heavy rainfall.
