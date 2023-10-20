Check IMD Weather Update Today
20 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Odisha and West Bengal during Dussehra on Oct 23,24.
The weather office predicted rains for several regions of south, central, and northwest India.
IMD said southwest monsoon has officially withdrawn from the entire country.
IMD said low-pressure area over Arabian Sea will intensify into a Depression over the Central Arabian Sea by October 21.
Damp Dussehra is predicted for Odisha as a result of a low-pressure over Arabian sea.
Weather office said Odisha will see dry weather from October 20 to 23.
IMD said there will be only light rain in coastal South and North 24 Parganas on ‘Navami’.
In South India, isolated heavy falls are likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on October 24 and 25.
IMD predicted rainfall for the Andaman & Nicobar Islands this week.
