23 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Kerala is expected to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning till October 25.
IMD said moderate rainfall is likely on 24th and 25th October in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Coastal Districts of Odisha are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall at a few places.
Coastal districts of West Bengal will also receive heavy rainfall on 24th and 25th October.
Northwest India will also receive heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on October 23.
IMD said a depression over Bay of Bengal is expected to follow a northwestern trajectory over the next 12 hours.
Meanwhile, IMD predicted a mainly clear sky for Delhi on Monday.
National Weather Agency issued an advisory for fishermen regarding the approaching cyclonic storm Tej.
IMD has recommended that fishermen currently at sea should return to the coast for safety.
