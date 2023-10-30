Weather Update: Heavy Rains Predicted For These States Today
30 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD issued heavy rainfall warning for several states including Kerala and Tamil Nadu for October 30.
IMD predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning over several states in the coming days.
Thunderstorms and lightning likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Mahe, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the next five days.
There is possibility of light rain and snow in the higher altitudes of Himachal Pradesh on October 31.
Karnataka is expected to receive heavy rainfall on October 30, 31.
Shimla is expected to record the highest and lowest temperatures at around 23 and 12 degrees Celsius.
The weather condition in Kerala is mainly due to intensifying east winds over the Bay of Bengal.
IMD has issued yellow alert for 11 districts in Kerala, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall.
Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur in Kerala to receive heavy rainfall.
