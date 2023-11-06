Check Weather Update Today
06 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other states on November 6.
A cyclonic circulation is likely to cause rainfall in Puducherry, Rayalaseema, and South Interior Karnataka.
A fresh western disturbance is likely to bring light rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from November 7.
Heavy rainfall is expected in the next few days for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
No significant weather changes are predicted over the rest of the country.
Pune in Maharashtra is expected to witness heavy rainfall on November 7 and 8 as a result of heightened easterly winds.
Low-pressure area is expected to develop in East Central Arabian Sea around November 8, impacting the weather in south-central Maharashtra.
IMD has also predicted moderate rain with thunderstorms in Pune on November 8 and 9.
Puducherry & Karaikal will receive heavy rains from November 5 to 7.
Check IMD official website for more details on weather updates.
As per the IMD, it will be normal weather for the national capital.
