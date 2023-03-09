IMD Warns of Heatwave Over These States

Victor Dasgupta

Heatwave in Goa

The IMD issued a heatwave warning for March 9 for Goa after the mercury soared six degrees above normal to 38.4°C

Hottest Max Temp Recorded

The highest maximum temperature recorded in Panaji is 39.8°C on April 7, 1989.

Delhi Temperature To Rise This Week

The maximum temperature is predicted to rise to 34 degrees Celsius by the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Telangana Weather

IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert as the maximum temperature in Telangana is likely to rise to 40 degrees Celsius this week.

Moderate Rainfall: Isolated

Light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm with gusty winds speed 30-40 kmph very likely over Jharkhand on 8th and 9th March.

