IMD Warns of Heatwave Over These States

09 Mar, 2023
The IMD issued a heatwave warning for March 9 for Goa after the mercury soared six degrees above normal to 38.4°C
09 Mar, 2023
The highest maximum temperature recorded in Panaji is 39.8°C on April 7, 1989.
09 Mar, 2023
The maximum temperature is predicted to rise to 34 degrees Celsius by the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
09 Mar, 2023
IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert as the maximum temperature in Telangana is likely to rise to 40 degrees Celsius this week.
09 Mar, 2023
Light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm with gusty winds speed 30-40 kmph very likely over Jharkhand on 8th and 9th March.
09 Mar, 2023
