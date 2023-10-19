Check IMD Weather Update Today
19 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD predicted heavy rain and thunderstorm for Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
The weather office said heavy rains will continue in Odisha during Dussehra.
IMD also issued a yellow alert in various districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu for heavy rains.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds will continue in Kerala and Tamil Nadu till Friday.
IMD said Odisha is likely to witness heavy rains during Dussehra due to a developing low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal.
Coastal areas of Odisha are likely to experience heavy rains on October 23 and 24.
Several parts of south, central and northwest India received rainfall in the past few days.
IMD has predicted dry weather in the northwest region of the country for the next few days.
IMD said Low Pressure Area over the Southeast and adjoining East Central Arabian Sea is expected to intensify in the next 24 hours.
Low Pressure Area subsequently will develop into a depression over the Central Arabian Sea around October 21.
IMD said there is no significant weather condition over the remaining parts of the country in next five days.
Delhi recorded 26.2 degrees celsius temperature which is seven notches below the normal temperature in October this year.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Hill Top Temples Of Hindu Goddesses