Check Weather Update Today
17 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for several states today.
Assam, Odisha, West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will experience heavy rains today.
IMD has issued a yellow alert for four districts in Assam indicating rainfall on November 17.
IMD in Guwahati issued a yellow alert for Dima Hasao, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar districts.
The weather office said deep depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Friday.
The Met Office said that the deep depression will have no major impact on Odisha as it will move towards the Bangladesh coast.
IMD said the deep depression was advancing in a north-northeast direction at a velocity of 20 kmph on Thursday.
Coastal districts of West Bengal are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places.
Coastal districts of north Odisha are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at many locations.
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura to experience rainfall at various places from November 16-18.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: National Press Day 2023: Top 10 Best Countries For Press Freedom