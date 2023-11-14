IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall in These States

14 Nov, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Southeast Peninsula is expected to see significant rainfall through November 15.

Moderate precipitation over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is possible

IMD has forecast moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu

IMD predicted moderate rainfall over Puducherry, Kerala

IMD predicted moderate rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalseema.

Heavy rain over Puducherry districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu predicted by IMD

Heavy rain predicted over Tamil Nadu districts of Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet

Heavy Rainfall also predicted in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur

On November 15, rainfall is also expected in West Bengal and Odisha

On November 17 and 18, there could be significant rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland

