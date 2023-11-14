IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall in These States
14 Nov, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Southeast Peninsula is expected to see significant rainfall through November 15.
Moderate precipitation over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is possible
IMD has forecast moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu
IMD predicted moderate rainfall over Puducherry, Kerala
IMD predicted moderate rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalseema.
Heavy rain over Puducherry districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu predicted by IMD
Heavy rain predicted over Tamil Nadu districts of Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet
Heavy Rainfall also predicted in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur
On November 15, rainfall is also expected in West Bengal and Odisha
On November 17 and 18, there could be significant rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland
