IMD Predicts Rainfall in Several Parts of India
06 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, North UP during the next 4-5 days.
IMD forecast very heavy rainfall over Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 4-5 days.
In Northwest India, there is a forecast of light to moderate rainfall
Very heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand and East UP on August 8 and 9.
Isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely over Northeast MP on Sunday
Isolated heavy rainfall activity over West Bengal and Sikkim from Sunday to August 8
Isolated heavy rainfall activity over Bihar and Jharkhand from Sunday to August 9.
Rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam during the next five days.
Heavy downpour over Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur during the next five days.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Meghalaya from Sunday to August 7.
