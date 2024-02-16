First Caste Census Of India

16 Feb, 2024

Ishaan Srivastava

Conducted in British India in 1881 under Viceroy Lord Mayo

Headed By William Chichele Plowden

Major Findings were classified Into Religions and Castes (according to Varna)

Hindus and Sikhs- 140 Million constituted around 73.7%

Muslims- 40 Million constituted around 21.5%

Others (Buddhists, Jains, Christians, Jews, Parsis, etc) - 9 Million constituted around 5%

Brahmins- 658,479

Kshatriyas- 144,293

Vaishyas- 936,000

Shudras- 10,856,000

