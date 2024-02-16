First Caste Census Of India
16 Feb, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Conducted in British India in 1881 under Viceroy Lord Mayo
Headed By William Chichele Plowden
Major Findings were classified Into Religions and Castes (according to Varna)
Hindus and Sikhs- 140 Million constituted around 73.7%
Muslims- 40 Million constituted around 21.5%
Others (Buddhists, Jains, Christians, Jews, Parsis, etc) - 9 Million constituted around 5%
